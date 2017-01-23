Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sold out; here are the dates of the next sale

New Delhi: Xiaomi's latest device, the Redmi Note 4 was sold out within a short time period during its first sale on Monday on ecommerce site Flipkart and Mi.com.

While the company has not announced the exact number of units sold, over 1 million were said to to to have 'Notify Me'.

Though Xiaomi is not following its former 'Flash Sale' method, the sale of Redmi Note 4 began at 12 noon on Monday and were sold out within a short time.

For this sale, one need not register as was with flash sale.

However, it appears that Flipkart and Mi.com will be putting up the Redmi Note 4 for sale on a different date.

While Flipkart has announced the next sale date – January 30, and it will take place at 12:00 noon, Mi.com has given February 3, 12:00 noon as the next date of sale.

Mi.com, the company's official website, has given the next sale date as February 3rd, at 12:00 noon as seen from the screenshot.

This also means that one has to be ready on both the dates.

As for specifications, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display (1920×1080 pixels) with 2.5D arc glass design.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with either 2GB, 3GB or 4GB or RAM. It has a 13MP primary camera with PDAF and LED flash and there’s a 5MP front camera.