Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 teased ahead of launch on Thursday

New Delhi: The upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has been creating a lot of buzz lately. As the launch of the Redmi Note 4 is nearing, a teaser of the phone says a lot about it.

In the latest teaser Flipkart has roped in cricketer Ravindra Jadeja to get around the hype. In a tweet, Flipkart compared the Redmi Note 4 to the all-rounder - claiming that the smartphone is also an all-rounder in its segment.

In August last year, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 4 in two variants – one with 2GB RAM having 16GB inbuilt storage while the other with 3GB RAM having 64GB storage.

Other features of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 phone includes the following

Dual-SIM (Micro+Nano)

5.5-inch full-HD

1080x1920 pixels

2.5D curved glass display

Deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 processor coupled with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

13-megapixel rear camera

5-megapixel front camera

Expandable storage via microSD card up to 128GB