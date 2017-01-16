Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 teased ahead of launch on Thursday
New Delhi: The upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has been creating a lot of buzz lately. As the launch of the Redmi Note 4 is nearing, a teaser of the phone says a lot about it.
In the latest teaser Flipkart has roped in cricketer Ravindra Jadeja to get around the hype. In a tweet, Flipkart compared the Redmi Note 4 to the all-rounder - claiming that the smartphone is also an all-rounder in its segment.
.@RedmiIndia @imjadeja This may clear your confusion. Here is a sneak-peek of our all-rounder #AllRounderOnFlipkart pic.twitter.com/WC517NI1Ao
— Flipkart (@Flipkart) January 14, 2017
In August last year, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 4 in two variants – one with 2GB RAM having 16GB inbuilt storage while the other with 3GB RAM having 64GB storage.
Other features of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 phone includes the following
Dual-SIM (Micro+Nano)
5.5-inch full-HD
1080x1920 pixels
2.5D curved glass display
Deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 processor coupled with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU
MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
13-megapixel rear camera
5-megapixel front camera
Expandable storage via microSD card up to 128GB
