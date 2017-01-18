Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to be launched Thursday: All you need to know

New Delhi: China's Xiaomi is all set to launched its first smartphone of the year in India – the much anticipated and talked-about Redmi Note 4, successor to the hugely popular Redmi Note 3 here in the national capital on Thursday.

For sometimes, Xiaomi's twitter handle has been buzzing with teasers of the Redmi Note 4.

The first of the teasers started on January 10 when Redmi India twitted, “19 January 2017 - Save the date as we unveil a new #Redmi device! Click http://bit.ly/2017MiProductLaunch… to keep yourself updated!”

19 January 2017 - Save the date as we unveil a new #Redmi device! Click https://t.co/TJ0h02W1hq to keep yourself updated! pic.twitter.com/arpmHi1YAz — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) January 10, 2017

Then, on January 16, Xiami revealed in another tweet that it was Redmi Note 4.

“It has been revealed - #RedmiNote4 on 19th January! Are you ready? RT NOW if you are!” Redmi India tweeted.

It has been revealed - #RedmiNote4 on 19th January! Are you ready? RT NOW if you are! pic.twitter.com/cRRpUJ9VHB — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) January 16, 2017

And with the date already here, Xiaomi is all set to launch the new Redmi Note 4 here in the national capital on Thursday (January 19).

As per reports, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is expected to sport a 5.5-inch full HD IPS display with 2.5D glass.

To be available in 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM variants, the Redmi Note 4 will however come with inbuilt memories of two variant - 32GB and 64GB – which can be expanded up to 128GB via a micro Sdcard.

It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, support 4G LTE connectivity along with dual-SIM support with a hybrid SIM tray.

The device is expected to come with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera.

As for price, there are no definite information. However, speculations have it that the 2GB RAM variant could be priced around Rs 10,000 while the 3GB RAM variant could be priced at Rs 12,000.

The 4GB RAM variant is likely to be priced around Rs 15,000, as per reports.