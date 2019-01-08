Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets massive price cut in India, now starts at Rs 12,999

New Delhi: Xiaomi's popular selling smartphone – Redmi Note 5 Pro – has got a massive price cut in India.

The 4GB RAM and 64GB variant of the phone will now start at Rs 12,999 while the 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM version will come at Rs 13,999.

Xiaomi India has tweeted:

You know you want it. Up to Rs 4,000 off on #RedmiNote5Pro - India's camera beast! Give us a #High5 if you've been waiting for this sweet deal. P.S. 1 crore units of #RedmiNote5 series have been sold! Thanks for the love. pic.twitter.com/uyfhJxhF51 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) January 8, 2019

Housing the dual rear-camera system (12MP+5MP) and a 20MP selfie shooter, Redmi Note 5 Pro is the first Xiaomi smartphone to come with the "Face Unlock" feature. It also has the latest Snapdragon 636 processor.

Redmi Note 5 Pro also features Beautify 4.0 -- a method to software-tune images that uses algorithms, redesigned especially for Mi Fans in India to adapt to beards and accessories such as bindis and nose rings.

Featuring an 18:9 full HD+ display with rounded corners, Redmi Note 5 Pro gives 12.5 percent more display area compared with smartphones using 16:9 screens.

Xiaomi's pocket-friendly Redmi and Redmi Note series have been the most popular for the company so far. Bullish on the success of its Redmi series -- especially in the Indian market -- Chinese handset maker Xiaomi last week announced it is making Redmi an independent brand.

Xiaomi grew to a new high on the back of its successful Redmi 5A and Redmi Note 5 Pro series and refreshed Redmi 6/A/Pro portfolio, added the IDC report.

With IANS Inputs