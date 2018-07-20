हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV flash sale, Redmi 5A pre-order today: All you want to know

Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi TV will be available for flash sale on Mi.com and Flipkart at 12 PM while the pre-order for Redmi 5A can be made on Mi.com

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker Xiaomi's recently launched Redmi Note 5 Pro and its smart LED Mi TV will be up for flash sale on Friday while its popular selling Redmi 5A will be available for pre-order.

Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi TV will be available for flash sale on Mi.com and Flipkart at 12 PM while the pre-order for Redmi 5A can be made on Mi.com.

Xiaomi, which had dropped cash on delivery (COD) payment option for the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India has now said that the phone can be availed uding COD option.

Reliance Jio users can get Rs 2,000 instant jio cashback on Rs 198 and Rs 299 plan for pre-ordering Redmi 5A. Xiaomi has said that the device will be shipped in 5 days. For Redmi Note 5 Pro, users will get Rs 2,000 instant jio cashback and 4.5TB data.

Redmi Note 5 Pro costs Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM version.

Housing the dual rear-camera system (12MP+5MP) and a 20MP selfie shooter, Redmi Note 5 Pro is the first Xiaomi smartphone to come with the "Face Unlock" feature. It also has the latest Snapdragon 636 processor.

Previously available on sale at a launch price of Rs 4,999, the 2GB+16GB storage variant of Redmi 5A will now cost Rs 5,999.

With a 5-inch HD screen and MIUI9 running on Android Nougat, the Redmi 5A has seen robust sales. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC processor and has a 13 megapixel rear camera and a 5 megapixel front snapper. All of this is powered by a 3000mAh battery. The phone supports 4G Volte connectivity and has Infrared, Micro-USB and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

