Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV to be available on flash sale today

Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi TV will be available for flash sale on Mi.com and Flipkart at 12 PM.

Redmi Note 5 Pro

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker Xiaomi's recently launched Redmi Note 5 Pro and its smart LED Mi TV will be up for flash sale on Wednesday.

Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi TV will be available for flash sale on Mi.com and Flipkart at 12 PM.

Xiaomi, which had dropped cash on delivery (COD) payment option for the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India has now said that the phone can be availed uding COD option.

Users can avail free 3-month subscription of Hungama Music, Reliance Jio users can get Rs 2,200 instant jio cashback and 4.5TB data on booking the phone through Mi.com while there is no such particular offer or cashback on Flipkart.

Redmi Note 5 Pro costs Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM version.

Housing the dual rear-camera system (12MP+5MP) and a 20MP selfie shooter, Redmi Note 5 Pro is the first Xiaomi smartphone to come with the "Face Unlock" feature. It also has the latest Snapdragon 636 processor.

Mi TV 4, claimed by the company to be slimmest TV in the world, is only 4.9 mm thin. The smart LED TV has been priced at Rs 39,999. Mi LED TV 4A (43-inch variant) has been priced at Rs 22,999 while the 32-inch variant has been priced at Rs 13,999.

Mi TV 4A comes with a 64 bit quad-core processor, 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. IT also features display panels that are optimised for Indian users. Mi LED TV 4A 43-inch unit features 1920 x 1080p Full-HD panel and the former has been combined with powerful speakers that have been specially tuned for Indian users. Mi LED TV 4A 32-inch variant comes with HD display and the same custom-tuned set of speakers.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4 uses a Samsung panel. It comes with a 55-inch display, 4K UHD resolution (3840x2160). Mi TV 4 houses 2GB RAM, 8GB storage, 64-bit quad-core processor, Dolby audio. Connectivity options include WiFi, BT 4.0, Ethernet, and more.

 

