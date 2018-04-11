Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro to be available for pre-order from April 13

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker Xiaomi has announced that its recently launched Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available for pre-order from April 13 in India.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro was till now available only via online flash sales on Flipkart and Mi.com. The phone will be up for pre-order on Mi.com at 12 PM.

Xiaomi has dropped cash on delivery payment option for the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India.

The company has said that the cash on delivery payment option for Redmi Note 5 Pro will be stalled only for the initial few sales on Mi.com and Flipkart.

The company has taken this measure to curb resellers. Reportedly bulk buyers use certain script codes to book multiple units during flash sales. This doesn't give room to genuine buyers booking units for themselves.

Xiaomi had launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro in India on February 14.

In the last two flash sales, the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro were sold within minutes. Xiaomi had sold more than three lakh units of both the phones in just three minutes during its first online sale last month.

Redmi Note 5 Pro costs Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM version.

Housing the dual rear-camera system (12MP+5MP) and a 20MP selfie shooter, Redmi Note 5 Pro is the first Xiaomi smartphone to come with the "Face Unlock" feature. It also has the latest Snapdragon 636 processor.