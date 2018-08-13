हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro to now go on open sale in India

Xiaomi has claimed that the company has sold 5 million units of  Redmi Note 5 Pro in the country so far.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro to now go on open sale in India

New Delhi: In what could bring relief to Xiaomi fans, the company has said that it will now put the phone for open sale in India. The phone will be available in Cash on Delivery option as well.

This means that buyers will no more be required to wait for the phone to come up for flash sale. Many Xiaomi fans had to wait for the flash sale and were not always lucky to get their hands on it because of limited availability.



Redmi Note 5 Pro costs Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM version.

Housing the dual rear-camera system (12MP+5MP) and a 20MP selfie shooter, Redmi Note 5 Pro is the first Xiaomi smartphone to come with the "Face Unlock" feature. It also has the latest Snapdragon 636 processor.

XiaomiRedmi Note 5 ProMi.comFlipkartRedmi Note 5 Pro open sale

