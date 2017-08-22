close
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A launched; here are its specifications, price and other details

After huge success of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, people seem to have great expectations from the new addition to the Redmi Note series. The handset costs CNY 999 (approximately Rs 9,600) in its origin country. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 13:13
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A launched; here are its specifications, price and other details
Photo Credit: Weibo/Lei Jun

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone company, Xiaomi has released new Redmi Note 5A in China on Monday. After the great success of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, people seem to have great expectations from the new addition to the Redmi Note series. The handset costs CNY 999 (approximately Rs 9,600) in its origin country. The smartphone is said to be launched in two variants. Below are the features and specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A:

  • The handset has been revealed in four colour variants- Gold, Rose, Silver and Rose Gold.
     
  • Both the variants sport a slim metal unibody with antenna bands at the back.
     
  • It also has capacitive navigation buttons in the front, a USB Type-C port and dual speaker grilles. 
     
  • Redmi Note 5A also sports a front flash, front camera sports a 16-megapixel sensor with soft light flash.
     
  • Note 5A has a dedicated microSD card slot alongside dual-SIM slots.
     
  • It is powered by Snapdragon 425 processor.
     
  • The handset features 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage.
     
  • It supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB).
     
  • The brand new edition runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with MIUI 9.
     
  • It supports 4G VoLTE.
     
  • Redmi Note 5A comes with 153.3x76.3x7.31mm dimension and weighs roughly 150 grams. 
     
  • It is said to have a 3000 mAh battery.
     
  • It features a 5.5-inch display just like Redmi Note 5.
     
  • It sports a Snapdragon 435 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage and fingerprint sensor at the back.

