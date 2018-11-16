Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro coming to India on November 22

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker Xiaomi has confirmed that it is bringing its much anticipated Redmi Note 6 Pro to India on November 22.

The phone will be launched at 12 pm in an event in New Delhi. Xiaomi has also confirmed via its event page that the phone will go on first flash sale on November 23 at 12 noon.

Xiaomi India has tweeted:

The phone was globally unveiled in Thailand in September this year. The 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant of Redmi Note 6 Pro, has been priced at THB 6,990 (Approximately Rs 15,700).

The phone, a successor to Redmi Note 5 Pro, comes with 6.26-inch FHD+ screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by 14nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU and 4,000mAh battery.

The phone is available in Black, Blue, and Rose Gold colour. Redmi Note 6 Pro houses a dual 12MP + 5MP rear camera and a dual 20MP + 2MP front shooter.

In September, Xiaomi refreshed its budget Redmi series in India by launching the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro in India.

Redmi 6 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 7,999 and 3GB RAM + 64GB at Rs 9,499. Redmi 6A 2GB RAM + 16GB storage has been launched at Rs 5,999 while 2GB RAM + 32GB storage costs Rs 6,999. Redmi 6 Pro 3GB RAM + 32GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999 while 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999.