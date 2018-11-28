Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro to go on 2nd flash sale in India today

New Delhi: Xiaomi's recently launched Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available for its second flash sale in India on Wednesday.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB variant has been priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will come at Rs 15,999.

The phones's sale will kick off at 12 noon on mi.com and on Flipkart.

Presenting #RedmiNote6Pro - Quad camera all-rounder

- AI-powered quad camera

- 19:9 Full Screen Display, notch design

- @Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 636

- 4000mAh two-day battery Sale on 28th November at 12 noon on https://t.co/cwYEXeds6Y & @Flipkart. Also available across Mi Home. pic.twitter.com/4BQgTCFFPK — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) November 24, 2018

The Chinese handset maker sold six lakh units of Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone during its first Black Friday sale last week. As part of its Black Friday sale, the phones were available at Rs 1,000 lower than the announced price. Furthermore, HDFC Bank is offering Rs 500 cashback for the bank debit and credit users who would buy the smartphone during the Black Friday sale.

The phone, a successor to Redmi Note 5 Pro, comes with 6.26-inch FHD+ screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by 14nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU and 4,000mAh battery.

The phone is available in Black, Blue, and Rose Gold colour. Redmi Note 6 Pro houses a dual 12MP + 5MP rear camera and a dual 20MP + 2MP front shooter.

"Redmi Note 6 Pro" comes with a 6.26-inch FHD+ IPS display, 20MP+2MP AI dual camera on the front and a 12MP+5MP AI dual camera setup on the rear.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor and fuelled by a 4000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm "Quick Charge" 3.0.