Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro to go on first flash sale in India today

The phone, a successor to Redmi Note 5 Pro, comes with  6.26-inch FHD+  screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio.

New Delhi: The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will go on its first flash slae in India on Friday.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB variant has been priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will come at Rs 15,999.

The phone phone will go on first flash sale at 12 noon exclusively via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. As part of its Black Friday sale, the phones will be available at Rs 1,000 lower than the announced price.

Furthermore, HDFC Bank is offering Rs 500 cashback for the bank debit and credit users who would buy the smartphone during the Black Friday sale.

Xiaomi India has tweeted:

The phone, a successor to Redmi Note 5 Pro, comes with  6.26-inch FHD+  screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by 14nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU and 4,000mAh battery.

The phone is available in Black, Blue, and Rose Gold colour. Redmi Note 6 Pro houses a dual 12MP + 5MP rear camera and a dual 20MP + 2MP front shooter.

