Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 with 48MP camera launched: Price, specs, India arrival

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker Xiaomi on Thursday launched the Redmi Note 7 in Beijing.

The device features a 6.3 inch FHD 2.5D Curved Glass screen along with water drop notch display. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC processor clubbed with Adreno 512 graphic.

It houses a 48MP + 5MP AI Dual Camera with LED flash and a 13-megapixel front shutter. Running MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo, the phone houses a 4000mAh Battery along with QuickCharge 4.0 Support.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 has been priced at CNY 999 (Approximately Rs 12,000) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and CNY 1,399 ( Approximately Rs. 14,000) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Though there is no official word on the release of the phone in India, it is widely expected that Xiaomi will bring it to Indian markets in a few weeks, considering that Redmi series phones have been a runaway hit in the Indian market.

Redmi Note 7 is the first phone under new 'Redmi by Xiaomi' sub-brand. The Chinese handset maker earlier this month announced that it is making Redmi an independent brand.

The announcement essentially makes Redmi -- originally introduced as a budget smartphone line-up by the company in July 2013 -- a subsidiary of Xiaomi, like Realme of OPPO.

Xiaomi's pocket-friendly Redmi and Redmi Note series have been the most popular for the company so far.