Xiaomi Redmi S2 launched: Price, specs and more

New Delhi/Beijing: Chinese handset maker Xiaomi launched another budget smartphone in the Redmi series on Thursday.

The Xiaomi Redmi S2 was launched in China amidst expectations that it will soon come to India, although there is no official word on it.

The Redmi S2 will come in two variants --one with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and the other with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The phone will have three color options –Rose Gold, Champagne Gold and Platinum Silver.

The 3GB+32GB Redmi S2 has been priced at CNY999 (Approximately Rs 10,500), while the 4GB+64GB will come at CNY1,299 (Approximately Rs 13,500).

Here are the specs of the Redmi S2

5.99-inch display

Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9 OS

Snapdragon 625 SoC clocked at 2.0 GHz

Adreno 506 GPU graphics

Fingerprint scanner

16-megapixel front camera

Dual rear camera with 12 MP + 5 MP

256GB expandable memory

3080mAh battery

The company is currently at the fourth position in the smartphone market globally, behind Samsung, Apple and Huawei. In the first quarter of 2018, Xiaomi with over 51 per cent growth was at fifth spot in China, Counterpoint Research reported. Xiaomi was the fastest growing brand in China during the quarter.

The growth was driven by Xiaomi's expansion in the offline segment with aggressive promotions. It also refreshed its Redmi Note series and now has a very strong product portfolio in the mid segment, giving more choice to budget-conscious consumers.