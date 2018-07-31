हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Xiaomi Redmi 5A

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 up for sale: Price, specs and online offer

Powered by a Snapdragon 625 14nm processor the phone has face unlock features, MIUI 9.5 based on Android Oreo and a 3080mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 up for sale: Price, specs and online offer

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker Xiaomi's 'selfie' phone – Redmi Y2 will be up for sale in India on Tuesday.

The phone was launched India last month at starting price of Rs 9,999. The handset will be available through Amazon at 12 pm.

The Xiaomi Y2 features a 5.99 inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The device comes with 12MP+5MP dual rear camera and a 16MP front shooter. It includes an artificial intelligence enabled front camera among other features.

Powered by a Snapdragon 625 14nm processor the phone has face unlock features, MIUI 9.5 based on Android Oreo and a 3080mAh battery. Based on 14nm FinFET technology, SD 625 helps Redmi Y2 achieve 37 percent faster performance over last year's Redmi Y1, Xiaomi said.

Price and variants

3GB + 32 GB = Priced at Rs 9,999

4GB + 64 GB = Priced at Rs 12,999

Online Offers

Customers will get flat Rs 500 back as Amazon Pay balance. Citi bank credit card users will get a 10 percent cash and credit card EMIs, however this offer is exclusive to Amazon prime members only.

Additionally, Airtel is offering Rs 1,800 cashback and upto 240 GB free data to its users.

