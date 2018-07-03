हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 up for sale today: Here's all you want to know

The Xiaomi Y2 features a 5.99 inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker Xiaomi's 'selfie' phone – Redmi Y2 will be up for sale in India on Tuesday.

The phone was launched India last month at starting price of Rs 9,999. The handset will be available through Amazon, Mi.Com as well as the company's Mi Home stores at 12 pm.

The Xiaomi Y2 features a 5.99 inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The device comes with 12MP+5MP dual rear camera and a 16MP front shooter. It includes an artificial intelligence enabled front camera among other features.

Powered by a Snapdragon 625 14nm processor the phone has face unlock features, MIUI 9.5 based on Android Oreo and a 3080mAh battery. Based on 14nm FinFET technology, SD 625 helps Redmi Y2 achieve 37 percent faster performance over last year's Redmi Y1, Xiaomi said.

Price and variants

3GB + 32 GB = Priced at Rs 9,999

4GB + 64 GB = Priced at Rs 12,999

Additionally, Airtel is offering Rs 1,800 cashback and upto 240 GB free data to its users.

