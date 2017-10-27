Xiaomi to launch new selfie-focused phone in India on November 2

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker Xiaomi is all set to launch a new selfie-focused phone in India on November 2.

Xiaomi has started sending media invites for its event in Delhi.

Though the company has not revealed the name of the upcoming smartphone, media reports are saying that it might launch the Mi Note 3.

Manu Kumar Jain, Global Vice President of Xiaomi and Managing Director of Xiaomi India, tweeted:

Brace yourself, the best selfie smartphone is coming soon! A brand new series RT if you are excited!#YourBestSelfie pic.twitter.com/YSysiqoosE — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 26, 2017

Xiaomi India this month launched Mi Mix 2 that will compete with Apple, Samsung and others in the premium segment smartphone category.

The device has 5.99-inch, full-screen, edge-to-edge display with 18:9 ratio for better visual experience, hidden custom-designed earpiece and ultrasonic proximity sensor.

The device has Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC processor, Adreno 540 GPU for gaming, 6GB RAM and 128GB on board memory and 3,400mAh battery.

Mi MIX 2 comes with dual-SIM connectivity and USB Type-C for charging and data sharing.

The device houses 12MP rear camera with dual flash and four-axis Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) to reduce jerks while shooting a video when the camera is in motion, and houses Sony IMX386 sensor.

The device with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 for protection has 43 connectivity band support that can work in 226 regions globally, the company said.