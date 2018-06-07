हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Xiaomi Y2 launched in India: Price, availability and more

The handset will be available through Amazon, Mi.Com as well as the company's Mi Home stores from June 12.

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker Xiaomi on Thursday launched its latest 'selfie' phone – Y2 in India at starting price of Rs 9,999.

The Xiaomi Y2 features a 5.99 inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The device comes with 12MP+5MP dual rear camera and a 16MP front shooter. It includes an artificial intelligence enabled front camera among other features.

Powered by a Snapdragon 625 14nm processor the phone has face unlock features, MIUI 9.5 based on Android Oreo and a 3080mAh battery. Based on 14nm FinFET technology, SD 625 helps Redmi Y2 achieve 37 percent faster performance over last year's Redmi Y1, Xiaomi said.

Price and variants

3GB + 32 GB = Priced at Rs 9,999

4GB + 64 GB = Priced at Rs 12,999

Launch offers

There will be a flat Rs 500 instant discount for customers using ICICI credit and debit cards. Airtel users will get Rs 1,800 cashback and upto 240 GB data free.

The company also announced the availability of its updated operating system - MIUI 10 - in India. The beta version will be rolled out later this month across various devices.

