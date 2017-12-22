हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Ziox Mobiles launches Duopix R1 at Rs 6,249

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 22, 2017, 14:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Home grown handset maker Ziox Mobiles on Friday launched a new smartphone, Duopix R1.

The smartphone has been priced at Rs 6,249.

The 5-inch smartphone sports 8 MP auto-focus (AF) + VGA camera at the rear and 5 MP selfie camera. It also comes with 2600 mAh battery.

The dual-SIM device is powered by 1.25 GHz Quad Core Processor and coupled with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM. It runs on Android 7.0 operating system (OS).

"The smartphone `Duopix R1` especially at such affordable price point, certainly hikes to the first choice in budget-buy of every customer," Deepak Kabu, CEO- Ziox Mobiles, said in a statement.

The product is available across leading retail stores in the country.

Check out the key features of Duopix R1

  • 5 inch screen with HD IPS Display with Full Lamination
  • 1.3 Ghz Quad Core Processor
  • 2600mAh Li-ion Battery
  • Rear Camera: 8MP + VGA with Flash
  • Selfie Camera: 5MP
  • RAM : 1GB
  • ROM : 8 GB
  • Android 7.0, Nougat
  • 4G VoLTE/ViLTE
  • Dual Sim (Micro + Nano)
  • GPS
  • WiFi/Hotspot
  • Sensor : Light /proximity/Gravity

 

