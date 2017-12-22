Ziox Mobiles launches Duopix R1 at Rs 6,249

New Delhi: Home grown handset maker Ziox Mobiles on Friday launched a new smartphone, Duopix R1.

The smartphone has been priced at Rs 6,249.

The 5-inch smartphone sports 8 MP auto-focus (AF) + VGA camera at the rear and 5 MP selfie camera. It also comes with 2600 mAh battery.

The dual-SIM device is powered by 1.25 GHz Quad Core Processor and coupled with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM. It runs on Android 7.0 operating system (OS).

"The smartphone `Duopix R1` especially at such affordable price point, certainly hikes to the first choice in budget-buy of every customer," Deepak Kabu, CEO- Ziox Mobiles, said in a statement.

The product is available across leading retail stores in the country.

Check out the key features of Duopix R1