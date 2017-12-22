Ziox Mobiles launches Duopix R1 at Rs 6,249
New Delhi: Home grown handset maker Ziox Mobiles on Friday launched a new smartphone, Duopix R1.
The smartphone has been priced at Rs 6,249.
The 5-inch smartphone sports 8 MP auto-focus (AF) + VGA camera at the rear and 5 MP selfie camera. It also comes with 2600 mAh battery.
The dual-SIM device is powered by 1.25 GHz Quad Core Processor and coupled with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM. It runs on Android 7.0 operating system (OS).
"The smartphone `Duopix R1` especially at such affordable price point, certainly hikes to the first choice in budget-buy of every customer," Deepak Kabu, CEO- Ziox Mobiles, said in a statement.
The product is available across leading retail stores in the country.
Check out the key features of Duopix R1
- 5 inch screen with HD IPS Display with Full Lamination
- 1.3 Ghz Quad Core Processor
- 2600mAh Li-ion Battery
- Rear Camera: 8MP + VGA with Flash
- Selfie Camera: 5MP
- RAM : 1GB
- ROM : 8 GB
- Android 7.0, Nougat
- 4G VoLTE/ViLTE
- Dual Sim (Micro + Nano)
- GPS
- WiFi/Hotspot
- Sensor : Light /proximity/Gravity