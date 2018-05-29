Ziox Mobiles launches two new feature phones

New Delhi: Domestic handset maker Ziox Mobiles on Tuesday launched two new feature phones -- X7 and X3.

Priced at Rs 899 and 875, respectively, the dual-SIM devices are available at leading online platforms, the company said in a statement.

"X7" is equipped with 1000mAh battery and "X3" comes with 800mAh battey amd both the devices has multi-language support.

Both the handsets also feature auto call recording facility and is further enabled with Bluetooth and GPRS.

The additional features such as wireless FM radio, LED torch, Mobile Tracker and several pre-loaded games makes the most of the feature phone at the budgeted price, the company claimed.