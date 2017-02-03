ZTE launches Blade A2 Plus Rs 11,999

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker ZTE on Friday launched Blade A2 Plus smartphone in India at Rs 11,999.

The 5.5 inch device sports 13MP primary camera and 8MP selfie-shooter.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750T processor coupled with 4GB RAM and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system.

"Through this phone, we take the first step to reach millions of Indians who are going digital," said Sachin Batra, CMO, ZTE India Terminal.

With its 5,000mAh battery, the device offers a talk time of nearly 22 hours.