ZTE launches Blade A2 Plus Rs 11,999
IANS | Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 15:06
New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker ZTE on Friday launched Blade A2 Plus smartphone in India at Rs 11,999.
The 5.5 inch device sports 13MP primary camera and 8MP selfie-shooter.
It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750T processor coupled with 4GB RAM and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system.
"Through this phone, we take the first step to reach millions of Indians who are going digital," said Sachin Batra, CMO, ZTE India Terminal.
With its 5,000mAh battery, the device offers a talk time of nearly 22 hours.
First Published: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 15:04
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Highlights - India vs England 3rd T20
- Kuwait imposes ban on five Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan
- Watch - Key highlights of Union Budget 2017
- Will reduction in limit of cash donation to political parties decrease corruption?
- Punjab polls: Dr Subhash Chandra asks people not to vote for AAP
- Video of 2 huge lions attacking tourist vehicle in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park goes viral - WATCH
- Is Chris Jordan new Stuart Broad? Sixer King Yuvraj Singh destroys England again — VIDEOS
- WATCH: MS Dhoni loses cool, yells at Yuzvendra Chahal for missing easy run-out chance during 3rd T20I
- Pune Infosys girl murder: Rasila Raju was facing constant harassment from senior colleague?
- WATCH: KL Rahul hits monstrous six before given out on no-ball