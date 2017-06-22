Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton hopes Mercedes 'diva' performs in Baku heat

Baku: Fresh from a glorious season-saving triumph at one of his favourite venues, Lewis Hamilton sets out to tame his unpredictable and sometimes wayward "diva" of a Mercedes again as the Formula One circus endures sizzling heat at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The three-time world champion`s victory at the Canadian Grand Prix earlier this month -- his sixth at the Montreal track -- hauled him back within 12 points of championship leader Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari and sharpened his appetite for a maiden success on the streets of Baku, the only venue on the current calendar where he has never won.

"I was very quick there last year, but I just didn`t deliver," said Hamilton. "So, this time, the plan is to make sure I deliver."

After an inconsistent opening to the season in which he and Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas have struggled badly at times, Hamilton bounced back to his best in Montreal to claim his third win in seven races as Mercedes produced a crushing one-two success.

He arrives in Baku with team boss Toto Wolff`s praise endorsing his behaviour and performances. "Lewis is in the best place I`ve seen him in any of the five years since I joined the team," said Wolff.

"Not just because of Montreal, where he had a great weekend, but also because he is coping so well with the more difficult days.

"It`s what the best are made of -- when the going is tough, they get over it. They maximise their opportunities. And it`s a long championship."

Referring to this year`s `new era` car, Wolff admitted it had posed challenges for the team and the drivers with its contrary and temperamental nature: happy and triumphant one week, sulky and unresponsive the next.

"We`ve joked about it, saying it is a bit of a diva," he said. "But it`s a good car, but sometimes it can be a bit difficult! We have to accept that and understand and appreciate the positives that it has.

"I think it is the fastest on the grid and I wouldn`t want any other."

In last year`s European Grand Prix in Baku, Hamilton struggled, found some pace, crashed in qualifying and, from tenth on the grid, battled with engine setting problems to finish fifth.

"You learn from each experience," he said. "You pile them up. We learned in Monaco, too, and we will use it. Downforce is going to be important."

Tolerance of the forecast heat will also be important as the ambient air temperatures touch 40 degrees Celsius, a factor that will affect tyre performance for every team.

Vettel and Ferrari, traditionally strong in the hottest conditions, will hope to bounce back on a circuit where Hamilton`s previous Mercedes team-mate retired 2016 champion German Nico Rosberg took pole and won last year.

Four-time champion Vettel left Canada unhappy at his own result despite a stirring drive through the field to finish fourth after a first lap collision required a pit-stop.

As the German travelled towards Baku on Thursday, it was reported that Monisha Kaltenborn, the widely-liked first woman team boss in F1, had parted company with the Swiss Sauber team.