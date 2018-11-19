हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sophia Floersch

German teen racer Sophia Floersch fractures spine after scary crash during F3 race

The race was red-flagged immediately after the incident and restarted almost an hour later.

Image Credits: Twitter/@SophiaFloersch

German 17-year-old Formula Three driver Sophia Floersch on Sunday fractured her spine after crashing into the photographers' bunker having lost control of the vehicle while driving at a speed of 276.2 km/h.during the Macau Grand Prix.  

The 'Van Amersfoort Racing' driver lost control of the car just before turning into a bend resulting in the vehicle flying up in the air, spinning and crashing into the bunker which was situated around the edge of the race track.

Floersch also hit Japanese driver Sho Tsuboi's car who was taken to hospital for recovery due to intense back pain after losing control.

Van Amersfoort Racing have further released a statement confirming the fact that the 17-year-old was in a stable condition after gaining consciousness in the hospital. However, the racer would be further undergoing surgery on Monday for treating her fractured spine.

Floersch also tweeted an update confirming that she was fine and would be undergoing surgery for her spine. She further expressed her thankfullness following the excellent care and support from organisations and fans themselves. 

