Aamir Khan as 'Haanikarak Bapu' in 'Dangal' wins box office; inching towards massive Rs 300 cr!

New Delhi: Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan proved with 'Dangal' that this moniker has been well earned by him in every respect. The superstar, that he refuses to call himself not only delivered a class performance as Mahavir Singh Phogat, who self- taught his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari in wrestling but also justified his one movie a year stance.

'Dangal' directed by Nitesh Tiwari has been garnering a positive response from all quarters and rightly so. The film is minting huge moolah at the box office and has already left us stumped with its immense success.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared how 'Dangal' has fared in the domestic market as well as internationally.

#Dangal is on a RECORD SMASHING spree... Will cross ₹ 250 cr today [Sun]. [Week 2] Fri 18.59 cr, Sat 22.72 cr. Total: ₹ 239.01 cr. India biz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 1, 2017

#Dangal is TERRIFIC internationally... OVERSEAS - Total till Sat, 31 Dec: $ 19.28 million [₹ 131.02 cr]... Some screens yet to report. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 1, 2017

#Dangal puts up a MASSIVE, HISTORIC TOTAL in Weekend 2... Collects ₹ 72.93 cr... All set to hit ₹ 300 cr mark in days to come... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2017

#Dangal is SENSATIONAL in Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 18.59 cr, Sat 23.07 cr, Sun 31.27 cr. Total: ₹ 270.47 cr. India biz. FANTABULOUS! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2017

#Dangal

Crossed ₹ 50 cr - Day 2

Crossed ₹ 100 cr - Day 3

Crossed ₹ 150 cr - Day 5

Crossed ₹ 200 cr - Day 8

Crossed ₹ 250 cr - Day 10 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2017

The film shows how Mahavir prepared his daughters for the big game despite facing a backlash of his peers. Geeta became India's first female wrestler to win at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, where she won the gold medal in 55 kg whereas Babita Kumari won the silver in 51 kg.