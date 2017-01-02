close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Aamir Khan as 'Haanikarak Bapu' in 'Dangal' wins box office; inching towards massive Rs 300 cr!

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 - 11:11
Aamir Khan as &#039;Haanikarak Bapu&#039; in &#039;Dangal&#039; wins box office; inching towards massive Rs 300 cr!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan proved with 'Dangal' that this moniker has been well earned by him in every respect. The superstar, that he refuses to call himself not only delivered a class performance as Mahavir Singh Phogat, who self- taught his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari in wrestling but also justified his one movie a year stance.

'Dangal' directed by Nitesh Tiwari has been garnering a positive response from all quarters and rightly so. The film is minting huge moolah at the box office and has already left us stumped with its immense success.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared how 'Dangal' has fared in the domestic market as well as internationally.

The film shows how Mahavir prepared his daughters for the big game despite facing a backlash of his peers. Geeta became India's first female wrestler to win at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, where she won the gold medal in 55 kg whereas Babita Kumari won the silver in 51 kg.

First Published: Monday, January 2, 2017 - 11:10

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.