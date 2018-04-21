After Japan, Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 to conquer China box office

New Delhi: After 'Dangal', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Secret Superstar', Indian blockbuster 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' starring superstar Prabhas will soon get a theatrical release in China. It will hit the screens on May 4.

In the Chinese market, Aamir Khan's Dangal and Secret Superstar have minted over Rs 1200 crore and Rs 750 crore, respectively and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned close to Rs 300 crore.

However, the first instalment of Baahubali failed to create magic at the Chinese box office. It had just collected around Rs 7.3 crore as per Hollywood magazine Variety.

Directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia, 'Baahubali 2' was released in India in April last year.

"Baahubali: The Beginning" had earned USD 123 million total in China.The magnum opus follows Aamir Khan's 'Dangal', which earned an astonishing USD 195 million on release in China, 'Secret Superstar' and Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan.'

Irrfan Khan starrer 'Hindi Medium' which released on April 4 in China has earned over Rs 200 crore.

