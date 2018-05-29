First ever Uttarakhand film award held in Mumbai

New Delhi: For the first time in the history of Uttarakhand film industry, an award ceremony to felicitate the actors for their contribution to the Uttrakhandi ceremony.

Let us tell you about the first film of Uttarakhand, the first ever Uttarakhandi film 'Jagwal' was released in the year 1982, and the first Kumauni film 'Megha A' was released in the year 1986. They were produced by Campus Goud and N. S.Vivest.

The first Uttarakhand Film Award 2018 was announced at the Dehradun Press Club, which was organized by Vinod Gupta, President of Uttarakhand Film Award" in Mumbai on May 27, 2018.

The chief guest of the award show was Padam Bhushan Udit Narayan and the former minister, Kunwar Virendra Pratap Singh.

The actors who performed at the event were Hemant Pandey, actor Ramesh Nayadial, Tuksha Bhatt, Tishisha Bhatt, Ashima Pandey and singer Prem Prakash Dubey". Their performances made the evening special