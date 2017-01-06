close
Hindi Medium FIRST LOOK out! Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar look total desi

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 - 10:58
New Delhi: The powerhouse of talent Irrfan Khan starrer 'Hindi Medium' which brings Pakistani actress Saba Qamar to Bollywood has released its first look and we must say it looks full desi.

The picture shared by Irrfan on his Twitter has a total desi flavour with him riding a rickshaw and Saba sitting on the passenger seat. The actress can be seen shying away and giggling in the picture whereas Irrfan looks visibly happy too.

The colourful first look of 'Hindi Medium' is making us curious. It has been helmed by Saket Chaudhary and is expected to hit the screens on March 31, 2017.

After Mahira's big debut in 'Raees', Saba happens to be the next actress from Pakistan, who is making her big screen debut in Bollywood this year.

First Published: Friday, January 6, 2017 - 10:57

