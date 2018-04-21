हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bharat Ane Nenu

Mahesh Babu starrer 'Bharat Ane Nenu' sets Austrailia box office on fire

Mahesh Babu plays Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in the political drama.

New Delhi: Superstar Mahesh Babu's latest flick 'Bharat Ane Nenu' has impressed audience and critics alike. The film has set the Austrailia Box office on fire on the first day of its release. The film has raked in Rs 85.45 lakhs so far.

Noted critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the total collections, he wrote, "Telugu biggie #BharatAneNenu sets Australia BO on... WHAT.A.START... Mahesh Babu proves his stamina and star pull, while #BharatAneNenu proves its mettle at the ticket window...
Fri A$ 168,194 [₹ 85.45 lakhs] / 35 locations
Well begun is half done… #BAN"

The actor took to Twitter to thank his fans for all the love.

Moments after the release of Bharat Ane Nenu, fans united to trend #MaheshBabu1stDay1stShow on Twitter. The power of the Superstar's pan India audience base was witnessed with a strong India trend on the networking platform. Social media was flooded with fans exhibiting their loyalty and commitment towards Mahesh Babu's films

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has also lent his voice to the film. He made his Telugu debut by singing a song for Mahesh Babu in his upcoming film. Titled 'I Don't Know', the song is a foot-tapping number which is bound to become an anthem of sorts for sure.

The film also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actress Kiara and she plays Mahesh’s ladylove in the film

Keeping in mind the global fandom of the Superstar, the makers are planning to release 'Bharat Ane Nenu' forty-five countries.

Mahesh Babu plays Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in the political drama.The film highlights the journey of a young graduate taking on the state to fight for the rights of his people. The film was released on the big screen on April 20, 2018.

