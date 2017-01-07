close
Om Puri's STILL from Salman Khan's 'Tubelight' will leave your eyes moist!

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 11:25
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Kabir Khan

New Delhi: On January 5, 2017, a legendary actor Om Puri left this world for a heavenly abode. Not just Indian cinema but the entire fraternity of artists mourned his untimely death which left a void in Bollywood.

Not just Bollywood celebrities but people from across the world offered their condolences on various social media platforms. Also, several politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the sad and shocking news of Puri's demise.

Salman Khan mourned Puri's loss and on Twitter he shared an unseen photo still from his upcoming movie 'Tubelight' in which Om Puri was playing a pivotal part. One look at the picture and you will feel the pain of not being able to watch this gem of an actor perform ever again.

The veteran actor suffered a cardiac arrest on January 6 morning and breathed his last at Mumbai residence. His funeral took place at the Oshiwara Electrical crematorium where a host of Bollywood celebrities came to pay their respects.

Om Puri Sir, you shall be missed. May your soul rest in peace!

First Published: Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 11:24

