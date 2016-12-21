close
Say whaaat! Pakistani Chaiwala is now a FILM STAR?

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 17:34
Say whaaat! Pakistani Chaiwala is now a FILM STAR?
Pic Courtesy: Jiah Ali Instagram handle

New Delhi: Remember the blue-eyed famous Chaiwala from Pakistan? Arshad Khan stormed the internet after professional photographer Jiah Ali had posted his pictures on her Instagram page.

The Chaiwala no longer remained a common man of Pakistan as his drop dead gorgeous look made him a viral sensation instantly. His handsome looks not only got him modelling assignments but now it seems he is soon going to be a movie star.

Yes! According to MissMalini.com, Arshad aka Chaiwala has bagged his first film project called 'Kabeer'. The report states that it is going to be shot in England and Dubai.

No kidding man, Arshad you got some killer looks!

First Published: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 16:43

