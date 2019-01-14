Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike cruises past Rs 35 crores in three days

New Delhi: Hailed as the first blockbuster hit of 2019, Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' has emerged victorious at the Box Office. The film is based on true events does not reek of jingoism or hyper-nationalism contrary to claims and boasts of some extremely powerful performances by Vicky and Paresh Rawal.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike emerges the FIRST HIT of 2019... Indeed, 2019 has started with high josh... Sets the BO on Day 3... Packs a solid total in its opening weekend... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 35.73 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh."

#UriTheSurgicalStrike emerges the FIRST HIT of 2019... Indeed, 2019 has started with high josh... Sets the BO on on Day 3... Packs a solid total in its opening weekend... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 35.73 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2019

"#UriTheSurgicalStrike day-wise growth...

Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 51.59%

Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 21.48%

Taking into account the terrific trending, #Uri is expected to maintain a super-strong grip on weekdays. India biz. #HowsTheJosh, " another tweet read.

Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is a military drama that shows a surgical strike carried out by Indian armed forces on terrorist launch pads at the Pok. The film released across the country on January 11 and has managed to impress both critics and the audience. As per trade pundits, the Aditya Dhar's war-drama had a roaring start at the Box Office on day 1.

The film clashed with Anupam Kher-Akshaye Khanna starrer 'The Accidental Prime Minister' which minted Rs 4.50 crore on the first day. The Vicky-starrer, however, is marching ahead of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' which chronicles the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in office.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' also stars Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Kriti Kulhari and Mohit Raina and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.