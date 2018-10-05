हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai

17-year-old son of BARC scientist found dead in Mumbai

Naman's father works as a scientist at BARC while his mother is a psychiatrist.

Representational Image

Mumbai: The body of the son of a scientist working with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) was found at Gharapuri Island off the city coast in Mumbai. According to police, the minor's body was recovered in a decomposed state.

17-year-old Naman Dutt was a college student and had gone missing on September 23 from his home in Vashi in Navi Mumbai.

The body was found at Shetbundar in Gharapuri area Thursday evening, a police official said.

Senior inspector Anil Deshmukh of Mora Coastal Police Station said that as the body was highly decomposed, police carried out DNA tests to identify the deceased.

Besides, Dutt's parents identified the mobile phone and the wrist watch found with the body.

Police suspect that the boy committed suicide because of depression, but the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy report is available.

Naman's father works as a scientist at BARC while his mother is a psychiatrist.

He had left home on September 23 and gone missing. CCTV footage showed that he took a Mumbai-bound train from Vashi station, but no CCTV footage showing him getting down at any of the stations was found, inspector Deshmukh said.

Naman had left home under depression two months ago too, but had returned after some days, the parents told police.

Further probe is on, inspector Deshmukh said.

(With inputs from PTI)

