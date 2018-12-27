हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5 killed, 2 injured in Mumbai highrise fire, rescue operations underway

The level-3 blaze broke out on the 14th floor of Sargam Society near Ganesh Garden in Tilak Nagar.

ANI photo

Mumbai: Five people were killed and two others injured, including a fireman, after a fire broke out at a 15-storey building in Mumbai's Tilaknagar area on Thursday. The level-3 blaze broke out on the 14th floor of Sargam Society near Ganesh Garden in Tilak Nagar.

As many as fire brigades are at the spot and the firefighting operation is underway.

