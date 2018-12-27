5 killed, 2 injured in Mumbai highrise fire, rescue operations underway

Mumbai: Five people were killed and two others injured, including a fireman, after a fire broke out at a 15-storey building in Mumbai's Tilaknagar area on Thursday. The level-3 blaze broke out on the 14th floor of Sargam Society near Ganesh Garden in Tilak Nagar.

#UPDATE Chembur, Mumbai: Fire on the 14th floor of Sargam Society near Ganesh Garden in Tilak Nagar has been declared as level-3 fire. pic.twitter.com/k36wnJBHKS — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2018

As many as fire brigades are at the spot and the firefighting operation is underway.