A unique wedding where India's top muggers, chain-snatchers, seasoned thieves were invited as guests!
Mumbai: Toufiq Teji Shah alias Irani was on Sunday married to his aunt's teenage daughter Sohra in Ambivali in Thane district. However, their marriage was not an ordinary one as it was attended by no less than 1000 special guests - India’s top muggers, chain snatchers and seasoned thieves from Delhi, Bhopal, Aurangabad, Karnataka and Mumbai – who came to grace the occasion.
Interestingly, Toufiq Teji Shah himself is a notorious chain-snatcher and has over 25 cases of chain-snatching named against him.
According to a report published by the Times of India, their marriage made headlines when it emerged that over a dozen cops watched it silently but did nothing to arrest Toufiq and other wanted criminals.
The cops had reportedly thought that any intervention by them would have led to a law-and-order problem.
However, Thane Police Commissioner Parambir Singh later ordered an inquiry. The inquiry will determine as to why the Thane Police let go of a golden opportunity to arrest Toufiq and other chain-snatchers.
