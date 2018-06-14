हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Air India plane gets stranded in Delhi due to sandstorm in Chandigarh

Flight operations at Chandigarh airport have been suspended due to poor visibility.

New Delhi: An Air India flight from Mumbai to Chandigarh was stranded in Delhi on Thursday due to a sandstorm raging in the north Indian city.

News agency ANI reported that the plane did not get permission to reach Chandigarh because visibility had dropped due to an intense sandstorm here. While conditions have been hazy even in Delhi, visibility has not been affected to an extent which would cause flight delays and cancellations.

Several parts of north and north-western India is currently in the grips of a severe dust storm due to sand-bearing winds blowing in from Rajasthan. This has also led to pollutant levels - especially in Delhi - reaching alarming levels.

