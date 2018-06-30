हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Subodh Jaiswal

All you need to know about Subodh Jaiswal, Mumbai new police chief

A 1985 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre, Jaiswal will take charge with immediate effect.

Subodh Jaiswal was named as Mumbai's new police commissioner on Saturday. He will replace Datta Padgalsikar, who has been elevated as the Maharashtra Director General of Police.

A 1985 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre, Jaiswal will take charge with immediate effect and has the credentials to justify his designation. Part of the team that investigated the 2006 Mumbai serial blasts, Jaiswal has served Mumbai Police as Additional Police Commissioner in the past. He was also part of the team that probed the infamous Telgi stamp paper scam. Apart from working in the state police force, he has also been part of India’s external spy agency, Research and Analysis Wing, as a senior official.

Media reports previously suggested that Jaiswal, who had been in Delhi with the central government, had been asked in a letter from Maharashtra government if he would want to return to the state police force.

While there were several other names in contention, Jaiswal beat them in the race.

The 55-year-old holds a BA degree and has an MBA as well and is due for retirement in 2022.

