Amitabh Bachchan gets BMC notice over illegal construction

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has received a notice from the Mumbai civic body – the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) – over illegal construction.

According to ANI, the civic body had issued to similar notices to seven other persons besides the Bollywood superstar.

Right to Information (RTI) activist Anil Galgali had sought information from P South Ward Office of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) about the Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices (MRTP) notice that was issued against Bachchan and others.

"In 2016, Municipal Corporation had issued Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices (MRTP) notice to Bachchan and seven other people. They have made illegal construction in their Goregaon bungalow. They have made changes in their main maps for making illegal construction," Galgali was quoted.

According to the information received by Galgali, the notice was issued to seven persons including Rajkumar Hirani, Oberoi Realty, Pankaj Balaji, Sanjay Vyas, Haresh Khandelwal and Haresh Jagtani, besides Amitabh on December 7 2016 for the changes in their approved plans.

On receiving the MRTP notices, architect Shashank Kokil had submitted a proposal on January 5 2017, which was rejected by the MCGM's Building Proposal department on March 17.

On May 6, the P South Ward office issued final orders to remove the violation and continue with the sanctioned plans.

Kokil re-submitted the plans after the ward issued another notice stating that due to non clarity of the regularisation proposal, it is difficult to continue with further actions.

Galgali, meanwhile, wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta, demanding immediate action against the defaulters and demolish the illegal extension.

Galgali further stated that under MRTP a probe by the municipal corporation is currently on against Amitabh Bachchan and others and action may be taken in this regard.

With ANI inputs