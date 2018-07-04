हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai Rains

Another bridge could collapse in Mumbai, police tweet warning

The bridge at Grant road station has cracked, hence the traffic has been diverted to Nana Chowk towards Kennedy bridge #TrafficUpdate, Mumbai Police tweeted.

Visual of the overbridge that collapsed on railway tracks near Andheri Station on Tuesday

Mumbai: A day after Andheri overbridge collapse, Mumbai Police on Wednesday warned about a crack in another bridge at the Grant Road Station. The traffic has, meanwhile, been diverted to Nana Chowk towards Kennedy bridge.

Taking to Twitter Mumbai police said, "The bridge at Grant road station has cracked, hence the traffic has been diverted to Nana Chowk towards Kennedy bridge #TrafficUpdate."

While heavy rains hit Mumbai on Tuesday, part of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) collapsed on railway tracks near Andheri Station towards Vile Parle on the south end. The incident left at least six people injured, two of whom were rescued from under the debris.

Known as the Gokhale, the bridge connects Andheri East to West. The mishap severely affected the Dabba service as the Dabbawallas got stuck at various places on western line.

Following the mishap, an inquiry by the Commissioner of Rail Safety was ordered by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal. He visited the accident site on Tuesday itself and said sought the probe report within 15 days.

Goyal said that during the next six months, a joint safety audit will be conducted by the railways, the BMC and IIT at the 445 road overbridges, foot overbridges and bridges over the pipelines in Mumbai as part of efforts to improve safety for the commuters.

Mumbai has been reeling under heavy showers since Tuesday morning with reports of submerged roads and slow traffic movement from several parts of the city. Even though the BMC promises better preparedness for the rains every year, Mumbaikars continue to face hardships and this time it is no different.

