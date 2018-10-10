हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai Police

Antop Hill bomb explosion: Cops probing possibility of terror threat during Navratri

There is a chance that terror outfits target crowded locations in Mumbai during the ongoing festivities.

File photo

Days after a bomb explosion in Mumbai's Antop Hill area created ripples in the security establishment, sources have said that the crime branch of Mumbai Police is probing if the incident could point towards a larger terror design this festive season.

Two people were held after a bomb loaded with ball bearings, nails and glass shards went off in Antop Hill last Sunday. During interrogation, the two - believed to be labourers - said they were experimenting on how to make firecrackers at home. It is an explanation that cops are suspicious of - especially because of the presence of the materials inside the bomb. Sources have said that the cops believe the two could have been working as labourers to deceive authorities and that their links to terror outfits cannot be completely ruled out. There is also a possibility that the larger design was to target crowded places in the city during the Navaratri festivities.

Mumbai crime branch has formed different teams to investigate this case. A team is questioning the contractors where the duo worked, while another team has been sent to their native place in West Bengal to check their antecedents. After the arrest, the main accused was sent to police custody for 7 days while his juvenile accomplice has been remanded to a children's home.

Mumbai Police has also alerted its all its officers and has also made an appeal to public to remain vigilant and inform police about any suspicious activity and not to believe in any rumours. Security arrangements in the city have been increased, especially due to the ongoing festive season

