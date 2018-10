Mumbai: A passenger boat belonging to the government of Maharashtra capsized near Shivaji Smarak off the coast of Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place about 2.5 kms west of Nariman Point.

All 25 people on board were rescued after Indian Coast Guard choppers were pressed into action. It is reported that the boat was carrying people for a program at Shivaji Smarak but it had to be cancelled due to the incident.