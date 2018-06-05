हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Armaan Kohli

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli booked for assaulting girlfriend

MUMBAI: A case has been filed against Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli after his girlfriend alleged that the actor has physically assaulted her. The complaint has been registered at Mumbai's Santacruz police station.

Following the alleged assault, the victim Neeru Randhawa - a fashion stylist - has been admitted in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.

Reports suggest that on Sunday the couple had a fight over financial issues. In a fit of anger, the actor pushed Randhawa from the stairs. The woman has also alleged that Kohli grabbed her hair and hit her head against the floor.

A case under sections 323, 326, 504 and 506 has been registered against Kohli.

Armaan and his girlfriend were said to be in a live-in relationship since 2015. They met through a common friend and soon started dating.

Son of filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, Armaan has worked in several Bollywood films and has also been a part of Salman Khan's TV show Big Boss.

(With inputs from ANI)

