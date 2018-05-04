Coma patient whose eye was allegedly nibbled by a rat at Mumbai hospital dies

MUMBAI: The coma patient whose eye was allegedly nibbled by a rat at civic-run Bal Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari has died. The incident took place on 23 April after the was moved from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to the general ward.

It was reportedly seen that the right eye of the comatose patient was allegedly nibbled by a rat. The patient's family had said that they had spotted the rats in the hospital earlier. "We saw blood over his eye in the morning. We had seen rats in the general ward earlier but we didn't witness the incident," the father of the patient said while complaining about the hospital.

The 27-year-old man reportedly went into coma two months ago after a brain surgery was performed on him to remove a blot clot at a local private hospital. He was operated upon to remove the clot but was in a comatose condition since the surgery on March 8. He was moved to the civic-run hospital after nearly 40 days since they could not beat the cost of the treatment at the private hospital.

The hospital administrator had denied any case of medical negligence and has termed it as a case of conspiracy. Calling the allegations 'fictitious', the hospital had claimed that the complaint was made at the 'behest of a doctor' to malign the image of the hospital.