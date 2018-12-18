हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai hospital fire

Compensation of Rs 10 lakh each announced for kin of victims killed in Mumbai hospital fire

The announcement was made by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment, Santosh Kumar Gangwar.

Mumbai: A day after a major fire broke out in an Andheri hospital, Union Minister Santosh Gangwar on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to families of the victims who lost their lives in the mishap. The announcement was made by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment, Santosh Kumar Gangwar.

The Union Minister also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for those who were critically injured and Rs 1 lakh for the ones who have suffered minor injuries.

A massive fire swept through state-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital at Marol in Andheri East on Monday. It took more than three hours to extinguish the flames. Nine persons died and more than 145 people were injured.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an enquiry into the fire incident, expressing grief over the loss of lives and assuring required assistance.

