mumbai airport

Computer systems fail at Mumbai's international airport

While the exact cause of the failure was not revealed, officials said that the problem was being looked into and assured that normal operations would resume shortly.

File photo

Mumbai: Operations at the Chattrapati Shivaji International Airport here took a hit on Tuesday evening when there was a computer systems failure.

News agency ANI reported that the computer systems failed momentarily at the airport, forcing check-ins to be done manually. While the exact cause of the failure was not revealed, officials said that the problem was being looked into and assured that normal operations would resume shortly.

Mumbai airport is one of the busiest airports not just in the country but in the world. It has been repeatedly voted as one of the best globally and handles more than 45 million passengers each year.

