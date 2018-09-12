Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam calls Narendra Modi 'anpadh-gawar', opposes screening of film on PM

MUMBAI: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, who has been very vocal of the NDA government at the Centre, has now called Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'anpadh-gawar' (illiterate and uncivilised).

Nirupam, who heads the Mumbai unit of the Congress, has also objected to the screening of a documentary film on PM Narendra Modi in the schools across the city.

''What will college and school students gain by knowing about an illiterate and unsophisticated person like Modi,'' Sanjay Nirupam said on Wednesday.

''Our children shouldn’t watch such films because they are unaware of the PM’s educational qualification,'' he added.

“There is some film on Modi which is being forcibly screened. This is absolutely wrong. Our children must be kept away from politics. It is shameful that our people, our children still don’t know how many degrees our PM has.” the Congress leader said in Mumbai.

Jo bachhe school, college mein padh rahe hain woh Modi jaise unpadh-gawaar ke baare mein jaan kar unko kya milne wala hai? Yeh bahut sharmnaak baat hai ki aaj tak humare desh ke nagrik aur bacchhon ko pata hi nahi hai ki PM ki degree kitni hai? Sanjay Nirupam, Congress in Mumbai

Nirupam had earlier called for booking PM Modi for murder, holding him responsible for at least 70 deaths across the country due to the NDA government's sudden and shocking decision of demonetising the old currency notes of high denomination in 2016.

"One and only person is responsible for all these deaths - Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I demand he should be held responsible and booked under Section 302 (of IPC) for murder," Nirupam had then said.

Attacking the PM, Nirupam had said, ''These people have been standing in long queues for so many days, waiting to deposit and withdraw their own money which is now stuck in the banks. So far, more than 70 persons have died, who is to be blamed for that – PM Modi,” Nirupam said.

In one such occasion in past, Nirupam had called the entire Modi cabinet as 'fake' and even raised doubts over the surgical strikes by the Army along the Line of Control to dismantle terror launch pads in PoK.

Expressing doubts over the Maoists' plot to assassinate PM Modi, Nirupam said, “it has been PM Modi’s old tactic”.

“I am not saying this is completely untrue but it has been PM Modi’s old tactic, since he was Chief Minister. Whenever his popularity declines, news of an assassination plot is planted,” he had said.

He is not the only one to have made objectionable comments on the PM. Nirupam's party colleague Mani Shankar Aiyar had earlier called PM Modi a “neech aadmi (low level person)” and “chaiwala” (tea seller) in 2014.

Though Aiyar was suspended from the Congress after he used derogatory words against PM Modi ahead of the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, his suspension was later revoked.

Aiyar had said, “Mujhko lagta hai ki ye aadmi bahut neech kisam ka aadmi hai, isme koi sabhyata nahi hai, or aise mauke par is kisam ki gandi rajniti karne ki kya avashyakta hai?” (This man is a low-life person. He has no culture, standard. What was the need to practise such dirty politics?)

Similarly, in September 2017, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had posted an image on Twitter containing unparliamentary language to criticise PM Modi.