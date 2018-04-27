Dawood Ibrahim's special aide Tariq Parveen arrested by cops

MUMBAI: Thane Anti Extortion Cell on Friday arrested underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim's special aide Tariq Parveen in connected to Sara Sahara illegal shopping complex case.

The 51-year-old, who's reportedly in touch with Dawood aide Chhota Shakeel, was arrested from south Mumbai, near the Mumbai police headquarters.

Parveen took care of Dawood’s real estate business in Mumbai for years, and that he was in touch with gangster and another Dawood aide Chhota Shakeel.

Praveen was previously arrested by Lucknow police.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday directed the central government to seize properties belonging to terrorist Dawood Ibrahim - D-Company boss and mastermind of 1993 Bombay blasts.

A bench headed by Justice RK Agrawal dismissed a plea filed by Dawood's mother Amina Bi (the plea was filed by her legal representative as she is no more) and sister Hasina Ibrahim Parker against the taking over of their residential properties in Mumbai. The two women had said that the seizures were illegal as they had not been duly served with the forfeiture notices. They had filed the appeal in the apex court after a Delhi High Court had rejected their appeal to stop the taking over of their properties under the Smugglers And Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture Of Property) Act (SAFEMA).