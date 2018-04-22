Denied permission to withdraw money from bank, Mumbai man dies without treatment

MUMBAI: At a time when the Punjab National Bank (PNB) is facing flak for the multi-million scam involving celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, an ailing man in Mumbai died after one of the branches of the bank denied permission to his family to withdraw money for his treatment.

The man, who was not allowed to withdraw money from his own account, died in the hospital without treatment. Ganesh Kamble, an Account holder of Punjab National Bank (PNB), was suffering from paralysis.

Kamble's family members had approached the bank and requested the bank officials to allow them to withdraw money for his treatment. Refusing permission, the bank officials had told them that it is against the bank's rules and regulations.

The bank authority had asked Kumble's family to bring either Kamble along or his signature in order to withdraw the amount. It was after Kumble's death, the bank bothered to give away the money to his nominees.