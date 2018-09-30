Drunk man driving BMW hits multiple vehicles in Mumbai, 2 injured

A man driving a BMW hit multiple vehicles, injuring at least two persons, in Mumbai on Saturday night. According to the police, the man driving the BMW was in an inebriated condition and was caught after being chased for almost 4 km.

“We caught him after chasing for four km. He's a driver, the owner left for Dubai yesterday. Two people who got injured have been taken to hospital. Action will be taken,” said a police official.

The driver of the BMW has been identified as Mehmood Alam. The incident occurred between Reay Road and Kidwai Marg in Mumbai.

Soon after the car was apprehended by the police and stopped, a group of angry locals dragged the driver out and thrashed him. The car was also vandalised by the locals.

An investigation has been launched by the Mumbai police into the incident.