Fadnavis asks Urban Development department to submit DPR for Bal Thackeray memorial in Mumbai

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis on Wednesday directed the Urban Development Department (UDD) to submit a Detail Plan Report (DPR) of the proposed memorial to late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.

Fadnavis chaired a review meeting over the progress of the memorial, which is set to come up at the location that earlier housed the Mumbai Mayor's bungalow in Shivaji Park area here.

Senior Shiv Sena minister Subhash Desai, who is also a trustee of the committee formed to oversee the development in the project, said Fadnavis has asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, UDD and the environment department to submit a DPR so that work can start soon.

"The work of the memorial will start soon once a detailed proposal is submitted," said Desai.

A presentation on the memorial was made at the meeting.

"The Chief Minister directed officials to take into consideration the number of visitors to the memorial, facilities to be provided to them, parking space, etc. While preparing the DPR of the memorial. Once the DPR is received, action can be taken towards completion of the memorial," Desai said.

The prime sea-facing property, measuring around 11,500 sq mt, was handed over to the "Balasaheb Thackeray Rashtriya Smarak Nyas" last year, clearing the decks for the memorial.