Chetna Pandit

Famous motorcycle coach Chetna Pandit allegedly commits suicide in Mumbai

A suicide note was found in the house which mentioned that nobody should be held responsible for her death.

Famous motorcycle coach Chetna Pandit allegedly committed suicide on Monday night at her Goregaon residence in Mumbai. The 27-year-old woman motorcycle coach was found hanging from a ceiling fan with her 'dupatta' at her home, senior inspector of Dindoshi police station Rajaram Vanmane said on Wednesday.

The police officer added that a suicide note was also found in the house. "The note said that she was a very ambitious woman, but since she was unable to achieve her goals she was taking the extreme step. It also mentioned that nobody should be held responsible for her death," he said.

She used to stay with her brother. But he was not at home when Chetna allegedly hung herself. "At the time of the incident, her brother had gone out. But when he returned home, he found her hanging and alerted the police," he added.

A case of accidental death has been registered and further investigation into the case is underway, police said.

She used to teach women to ride a Royal Enfield motorcycle. She was the first woman to join the Enfield Riders Motorcycle Touring Company.

Chetna had lost her father when she was five years old and her mother when she was 13. Her uncle then took care of her and she started to help him out in his garage. She started to go out for pickup and delivery. It took her almost nine months to convince her aunt to let her ride a motorcycle.

